The publishing director of Larian Studios assures that there will be no supply problems with the Deluxe Edition (physical) of Baldur’s Gate III.

It is one of the best games of the year, and a masterpiece of the RPG genre in the history of video games. And if that was not enough, Baldur’s Gate 3 It is the game with the most nominations (up to 8) at The Game Awards 2023, tied with Alan Wake 2.

There is no doubt that Baldur’s Gate III is one of those games that you absolutely have to have on your shelf. Until a few days ago, the Japanese physical edition (with censorship) was the only consolation.

But at Larian Studios they knew what the fans wanted. On November 16, they announced the Deluxe Edition in physical format, available for 79.99 euros en PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

It still does not have a specific release date, but they estimate that it will arrive in the first quarter of 2024. Contrary to what many believe, It is NOT a limited edition.

If you can’t wait for this special edition, we remind you that Spike Chunsoft will publish the physical game for PS5, for its launch on December 21. You will have to import it, yes.

Don’t fall into speculation and reselling

The Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate III will be launched in the first quarter of 2024 (from January to March), at a price of 79.99 euros, and available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X y PC.

You can reserve it at this link. Larian Studios has detailed all its contents, which you can find out in this news about it.

Such an edition may put many players on notice, believing that it is a limited physical edition that will fly quickly. But it’s not like that. has confirmed it the publishing director of Larian Studios.

At the moment, it is not clear if we will see this edition in specialized stores, but Larian promises that They will release enough stock to meet high demand por Baldur’s Gate 3.

”Just FYI, the Deluxe Edition is NOT a limited edition, stock remains stable, and more waves are being prepared within the Q1 2024 shipping period, so if you see them reselling online according to confirmed pre-orders at higher prices, please skip it. There will be no shortage of stock.”

Be careful with the information, because surely portals like eBay or Wallapop will be flooded with abusive offers for this Deluxe physical edition, at prices much higher than the 80 euros RRP.

Please, we ask you not to fall into speculation and reselling. They are two scourges that have been negatively affecting the industry for some time, with very high-profile cases such as those of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

”We confirmed a minimum order, which we already exceeded on the first day, and the first quarter shipping date allows us to simply increase the size of the waves, without jeopardizing the shipping date, so we expect any problems within that 4-month booking window.”

In other words, no one will be left without its physical edition of Baldur’s Gate 3, because Larian has already anticipated the high demand. Of course, you may receive your copy a little later than expected.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available digitally for PS5 and PC (Steam/GOG). The Xbox Series X|S version will be released in Decemberafter its revelation at The Game Awards 2023. Regarding this physical edition, it will arrive in the first quarter of 2024.