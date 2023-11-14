Its animated version was a great success and reached the level that animes such as Warriors of the Night or Jujutsu Kaisen are today, to mention two titles of a similar genre. This anime exceeded 100 episodes and could also be seen internationally, highlighting how in Spain came to have great notoriety. That made even their Super Nintendo video games a hit in import stores. But it is true that, over the years, the legacy of this series has faded and has not been as intense as that of other contemporary anime.

The actual adaptation of the series

But let’s stop with introductions and get to the point. If you have seen the trailer and have memories of the anime, you may have already detected several aspects that do not add up altogether. But first of all are the comparisons, hateful or not, with the adaptation of One Piece. Because the problem is that Netflix has set the bar very high with the Straw Hat pirates series. The bar is so high that, from now on, the following adaptations are going to have a very difficult time.

Regarding Yu Yu Hakusho, to begin with, it must be said that it seems like a Japanese series (because it is, obviously). And, although it is true that there are great Japanese series, we are clear that it is not the same as a big-budget adaptation with top-notch special effects like One Piece. The Japanese like to make their series in a more home-based way, investing fair amounts and with post-production work that It’s not exactly spectacular. It is the same reason why a large part of Japanese horror films do not produce as much fear as one might imagine and, in many cases, generate the opposite effect (minus two or three exceptions that are terrifying).

But beyond the general appearance, there are other factors to take into account. For example, the actors. The casting does not convince us. The character who plays the protagonist, Yusuke, looks too old. He is an actor who is 27 years old and who lacks freshness. Additionally, he has been Takemichi Hanagaki in the real adaptation of Tokyo Revengers, causing a remarkable feeling of déjà vu. The same goes for the rest of the main characters, including Jun Shison, who plays Kurama at 28 years old. And although it is true that they are actors with a long history and that they even enjoy popularity in the otaku world, it is still an uninspired decision to have chosen well-known faces like theirs to shape the cast.

Kanata Hongō, who plays Hiei, for example, has been Ryoma Echizen in the real adaptation of The Prince of Tennis and also Armin Arlert in that of Attack on Titan. Now we see him as Hiei and his appearance is one of the least convincing ones. He doesn’t escape us either. the actor is 32 years old. And the excuse that both Hiei and Kurama are characters who have possibly lived thousands of years is not something that serves as a justification. At the end of the day, what matters is how they look. Beyond that, Shuhei Uesugi’s look as Kuwabara is terrible. Instead of recovering the hairstyle that the character had, because it is a product of another era and that now only the Shibuya Rockabilly Dancers would dare to wear it, the producer has opted for a style that looks terrible on him. They try to respect the original style by adapting it to today’s trends, but the result is something that we would never see on the street, not even in Tokyo.

Why these changes?

It must be taken into account that the author of Yu Yu Hakusho, Yoshihiro Togashi, does not have the relationship that Eiichirō Oda has with One Piece. As you surely know, the latter takes sick care of each product to have a complete control and supervision. In contrast to this, Togashi has already shown himself on more than one occasion to have little interest in his work. Perhaps because he himself has recognized that the years in which he was drawing the manga were one of the worst times of his life, so he must not keep exactly a nice memory.

You may prefer ignore and cash the checks corresponding and have nothing to do with it. His other great work, Hunter x Hunter, has a different profile because, in this case, he has had the opportunity to work on it freely. But that is, in any case, because Yu Yu Hakusho ended up guaranteeing him eternity in the shonen world (although no one is aware that he also helped him marry the creator of Sailor Moon).

Without that supervision we talked about is how they end up this type of problems occurring. And the worst of all is that it seems that these changes are not going to be limited to a visual representation. Because, from what we see in the trailer, it has also been decided to adapt the continuity in a free way. With the presence of Toguro, it is quite clear that the dark tournament, considered the best saga in the series, is not going to happen or, at least, not in the way we could expect. We also need to know how many episodes the series will have, since for now only three chapters are listed.

In any case, we leave some room for him to be wrong and for the series to be worth it in the end. But we will have to cross our fingers very strong if we want that to happen. For now, in case you haven’t seen it, take a look at the video above these lines.