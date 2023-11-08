After a few years of certain calm, in the near future we are going to experience several movements that are going to change the telecommunications landscape in Spain, the main ones being the merger of Orange and MásMóvil and the sale of Vodafone Spain to Zegona. These events anticipate a new scenario of greater competitiveness for the sector and a crude price war.

The current situation is one, but the future seems headed for a fierce price fight because there are several operators who will change the current state of the market and no one will want to be left behind.

Price war is coming

As we said, once two of the biggest booms in recent years are formalized—the Orange-MásMóvil and Vodafone-Zegona agreements—we will begin to have a the new status quo for telecommunications in Spain.

The sector has been very tense for some years in Spain and these movements will make it even more so. We could go back to what was the change that started the price wars. Without a doubt, we cannot ignore that the entry of MásMóvil into the mobile telecommunications market in Spain with low prices made the market begin to compete in that way.

This strategy was followed perfectly by Digi. The Romanian operator has not only not raised prices, but has dropped them in many of its rates, not having a rival right now that can compete with these prices.

We will have to see how the market reacts and what is the strategy of the new titans that may emerge from the two massive agreements. However, all industry experts advocate a price war never seen before. “The only way to get customers today is to lower prices,” they acknowledge.

The role of the new Digi

Digi now has a portfolio of 4.3 million mobile customers in Spain after portability has skyrocketed thanks to its attractive prices. In fiber they continue to rise. Investments in their own broadband network have meant that they closed the first half of the year with 1.1 clients.

The Romanian operator is going to be one of the main beneficiaries of the merger of Orange and MásMóvil, since it is clearly going to become the remedy taker that keeps the assets that Brussels forces to sell to authorize the operation. This will allow Digi to be more aggressive even in prices because in the future (it recently renewed) it will not depend on the Telefónica network for everything that they are not capable of on their own. Furthermore, it will become the fourth national operator.

This position of strengthening Digi is going to have a domino effect and the war for low prices is going to have to be a reality. «Unfortunately this is the commercial asset of the last fifteen years. In the short term I am pessimistic with the market because Digi is a player with an ultra-low cost policy and Vodafone will now be more aggressive in pricing to win customers«explains Diego Cabezudo, telecommunications engineer and founder of Gigas, a cloud services technology company that three years ago acquired the Portuguese operator ONI.

In the case of Vodafone, it is precisely the big question. Zegona sources have confirmed that they do not want to be “the new Digi”, but the current situation of the red operator in the UCI and with 2023 in which they have already lost 145,222 fiber clients, they anticipate that the scenario will be practically convert Vodafone Spain into what is now Lowi and recover clients as soon as possible, precisely making it difficult for a Digi that with current projections, if nothing changed could perfectly lose its position with Digi in the coming months.