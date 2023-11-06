Hang on a minute! You may be about to make a purchase and that, if you wait, you can afford to save some money on it. Because Singles’ Day is celebrated next Saturday and we are just a stone’s throw away, so it is highly advisable to wait. Keep reading and we’ll tell you which products it’s best not to make purchases at the moment.

Smart Televisions

It is logical that, during Singles’ Day, you can access great discounts on latest generation televisions. This is something that we have been seeing in previous years and that is also planned to happen in this 2023 edition. After all, we cannot think of better devices than a good Smart TV to enjoy free time alone (although in family will also be great for you). Whether you are going to use it to watch movies or if your intention is to get the most out of your latest generation console, a latest generation television will be ideal.

If we look at the discounts that were offered last year, we can see that there were brands like Samsung and Xiaomi that enjoyed great prominence. Their televisions could be purchased with hundreds of euros off and some were even reduced by more than 1,000 euros. This edition will all depend on the models that the manufacturers want to promote more or the number of inches you are interested in, but I’m sure you’ll find more than one television. that is of interest to you.

One of the best stores to get a good Smart TV on Singles Day is, from what we saw last year, MediaMarkt, whose discounts on televisions They are really high. In addition, it is one of the stores where you can find the best deals on this type of equipment. When the promotion they currently have available ends, the pre-Black Friday one, Singles’ Day will begin and great opportunities are expected. For example, take a look at this 85-inch Samsung TQ85Q60CAUXXC model, whose price is currently already reduced by more than 1,000 euros and it is very possible that it will still be cheaper on Singles’ Day.

Robot vacuum cleaners

Now that we have gotten comfortable on the couch watching a series on our new television, the second thing we have to achieve is having to clean less. And for that too Singles Day is perfectsince discounts on robot vacuum cleaners are more than guaranteed.

Since we want the house to be as clean as possible without having to lift a finger, it is best to use a model that provides top performance. This will prevent you from being dissatisfied with a low-efficiency robot and then ending up spending twice as much when buying a better one. Also, don’t forget that this day of offers is really convenient because you get to offer very high discounts. In line with what we told you, it is best that you opt for a high-end model like the iRobot Roomba Combo i8+, which has the distinction of being both capable of cleaning and mopping the floor. That will save you a lot of work!

Although you can already find it with a little discount, the important thing is to wait for Singles’ Day because it is possible that it will drop by at least 100 euros more. Any reduction will be welcome, but it is very possible that being a high-cost model you will end up receiving a juicy discount. Put it on your list or check out other quality robot vacuum alternatives.

Smart Watches

As you may have already seen, Singles’ Day is not, by any means, only for those who do not have a partner. The offers are available to everyone, so no need to worry thus. But some items undoubtedly enjoy great fame among those who are still single. Smart watches, ideal for those periods of your life when you like running, are the most popular. If you’re in the mood to go out and sweat your shirt and enjoy the outdoors in the park while you run, one of these smartwatches will make your daily life more satisfying.

There are some models that we have our eye on and we have the feeling that they are going to drop considerably during Singles’ Day. For example, we can’t get the Amazfit out of our minds, a terminal that you can find on AliExpress in a large number of models. Take note of this, because the famous Chinese store is one of the entities that best celebrate this day of offers, so it is very likely that you will find more than one truly luxurious discount.

When talking about smartwatches, make sure they meet the features you’re looking for, such as being rugged, having good battery life, and offering a range of sensors to cover what you may need. For example, those that monitor your health or analyze your sleep quality are very useful, especially if you have already reached a certain age and want to be aware of whether everything is going well in your body.

Drones

Don’t let them tell you that it’s a child’s thing, because surely you already know that there are some drones that are true all-terrains with which you can do great things. If you have always been curious the idea of ​​having a drone and you have already checked the regulations to use them, do not continue holding back and fulfill your dream of having one. When you learn to use it and start taking advantage of it, you will be quite perplexed to see everything you can do with it.

There are very good drones available on AliExpress, such as the IFlight Nazgul5 V3, which is wonderful due to the power it has to fly and its high level of durability. But how there are many price ranges and types of functions, it is best that you look carefully before choosing. You may also find models at a good price on Amazon, although they do not always offer discounts in this category on Singles’ Day. In this case, AliExpress would be our first place to consult.

Other recommended products

As you can see, there are many product categories in which you will benefit if you wait a little for Singles’ Day, since the discounts you will find They will be very worth it. In other types of items the change in price will be less and, therefore, we are not telling you so insistently. For example, smartphones are a category that already has excellent offers in itself. However, pay close attention to Xiaomi, because it is a brand that never misses this celebration and its phones are sure to end up heavily discounted on Amazon, MediaMarkt or in its own official store.

In addition to this, although the weather right now is not the best, an electric bicycle is going to be really cheap on Singles Day. The brands know that it is not the season to sell bikes and they take advantage of the celebration of this day of offers to make some discounts that are very high. At least, that’s what we remember from last year when there was proposals that were greatly reduced. It is recommended that you do not lose sight of the electric bicycles of the Shengmilo brand, which is of Chinese origin and will surely take advantage of this day to sell more units.

For finish with our top 10 Of the products with which you will save the most, we recommend that you take note of the following categories that will also have good discounts:

Mini PC computers: especially in AliExpress, a store that has positioned itself as one of the leaders in selling this type of equipment at a good price. Tablets: there is never a bad time to get one, but if you want to save, Singles’ Day will be the ideal date. Gaming monitors: if you are going to buy a Mini PC, you will need a monitor that provides you with the best performance. It is best to take into account the proposals from Samsung and LG, since they are always at the bottom of the canyon in relation to quality and price. Electric scooters: if you prefer one of these transportation systems to the bicycle, do not doubt that this will be a good time to buy it.

But, in general, whatever you are thinking of buying, if you are not in too much of a hurry, remember that Singles’ Day is next Saturday. The best thing you can do is put everything you like in the shopping cart and then take a look at the recommendations we publish us. This way you will be aware of the best discounts!