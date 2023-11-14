It is essential that our Android TV operating system has a user interface that is as clear and efficient as possible, so that we can find the application that interests us.

Google knows this very well, and that is why for some time now it has been working to unify each of the user interfaces of each of its operating systems and applications, and now it has taken a step forward on Android TV.

However, as you are warning Google To developers, Android TV is going to make a series of changes to the interface to adapt it to the look and feel of Google TV.

Specifically, the most important thing that will change in the future Android TV interface, It is the issue of the icons that we have in itthose shortcuts that allow us to run the corresponding application.

Google

Basically, they are going to say goodbye to square or rectangular icons, which did not adapt well to the 1:1 aspect ratio, and they are going to bet exclusively on circular icons.

We will begin to see these circular icons in the “for me” tab and not only will it be a visual change, but a greater number of icons will also appear in the interface.

Other news in the new Android TV

Another novelty is that with this change in the interface it will be easier to mark applications as favoritesso that we can have more control over those that we usually use in greater proportion.

Not only Google with its own applications, but they are warning developers that they have to adapt their respective application icons.

To do this, they have offered a series of requirements to comply with the new standards for circular icons.

This way, the next time you update Android TV, you may be surprised when it comes to both the format of the icons and their layout in the interface.