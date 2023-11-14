As the long-awaited Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday of 2023 slowly approaches – although this applies to any purchase – both physical establishments and online stores are preparing for the increase in purchases given their irresistible offers and discounts.

In this madness to advance Christmas shopping, not everything goes, although sometimes people lose their minds and it is crucial that users are always aware of their rights when receiving an order at home.

Some companies take advantage of the general lack of knowledge of users throughout the year, but With the arrival of these mythical dates, it is likely that the problems will worsenso be very attentive.

Legálitas, as a company dedicated to legal advice, wanted to offer all the answers to the big questions about what consumers can demand when receiving a package, what they should take into account in case of delays and who can collect the purchase if the recipient is not available.

Don’t let people cheat you on Black Friday: these are your rights as a consumer when receiving a package at home

Return and compensation if the product is out of stock upon shipping

When a person makes an online purchase and discovers that the product is no longer in stock at the time of shipment, the question arises as to what your rights are in this situation.

The Civil Code establishes that The buyer has the right to demand delivery of the purchased item. In cases where the seller does not comply with this obligation, the consumer has the right to a refund and may demand compensation for damages.

A 30-day limit for delivery

The General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users establishes a maximum period of 30 calendar days, whether for online or in-store purchases, from the date of purchase for the delivery of an order.

But what happens if the product is delayed or never arrives? Legálitas indicates that The consumer has the right to claim a refund of the amount paid. and again you can request compensation for the damages caused.

In case of loss, the seller assumes the burden

The responsibility in case of loss of the package during the journey falls on the sellersince it is in charge of choosing the means of delivery.

In this scenario, the seller is solely responsible to the buyer, deciding whether to resend the package or refund the purchase amount. On the other hand, if it is the buyer who chooses the transport company, it assumes responsibility in case of loss.

Sellers will be responsible for damaged products and buyers only pay return costs if the conditions of sale indicate so.

If the package arrives in bad conditionthe Civil Code establishes that, in the event of receiving a broken or damaged product, the seller must replace the item or return the purchase money..

Finally, and in relation to shipping costs in case of exchange or return, the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users establishes that the buyer must only assume these costs if it is established in the conditions of sale, so always keep an eye on it.

Doormen and neighbors should not assume responsibilities without written authorization and should not leave packages on doors or landings.

The question of who can pick up the package if the recipient is not present is an issue that bothers many. Delivery must be made to the buyer at the address indicated during the purchase process.

Therefore, Neither the doorman, concierge nor neighbor should assume responsibility for the delivery or receipt of the package without proper written authorization. by the buyer.

Leaving a package at the door or landing of a house is considered a serious irregularity on the part of the seller or carrier, since there is no proof of receipt by the recipient. Furthermore, any of them are exposed to the buyer reporting that they have not received the package, which could result in the delivery of a new product or the refund of the purchase amount.

With all this and with Black Friday knocking at your door, read this article with great caution and be aware of your rights as a user.