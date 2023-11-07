The PSG goalkeeper returns as an opponent at the Meazza for the first time: the Rossoneri people prepare an infernal welcome

Federico Bompieri

November 7, 2023 (change at 9.06pm) – MILAN

For the first time since his farewell in 2021, Gianluigi Donnarumma returns to San Siro as an opponent. The class of ’99 has already had the opportunity to return to what was his stadium for 7 years with the Italy shirt: against Spain in 2021, against England in 2022 and against Ukraine in 2023. This time However, the trip to Milan will have a different flavour. The Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper, after playing against the Rossoneri two weeks ago at the Parc des Princes, is experiencing a very particular welcome. The Curva Sud and all the Rossoneri people were ready to make themselves heard, and he is doing so. The ball or field draw at the start of the match sent Donnarumma immediately under the AC Milan curve. The first dollars flew and lots of boos.

Banknotes fly

—

As happened last week at Inter-Roma, with the Nerazzurri fans welcoming the “traitor” Romelu Lukaku, San Siro is preparing for a new heated and controversial return. This time it’s the turn of the AC Milan fans, who threw fake banknotes complete with the words “Dollarumma mercenary. Man without honour”. The Curva Sud gave instructions to the fans through a social media statement which reads: “Today outside the gates you will find the fanzine with a wad of dollars to give him a worthy welcome back. On the fanzine there are written instructions on how the dollars will be used We will collect a small donation to be allocated to a football school so as not to raise any more people without values ​​like this unworthy one!”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

da “dollarumma” a “cashley cole”

—

It is not the first time that banknotes have flown from the stands. A very similar idea was adopted by Arsenal fans following Ashley Cole’s move from the Gunners to rivals Chelsea. It was 2006, the years in which Arsenal were dominant in the Premier League, Chelsea-Arsenal were played at Stamford Bridge and visiting fans threw banknotes with the words “Bank of Russia”, in reference to Roman Abramovič’s money, and with the face of Ashley Cole.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED