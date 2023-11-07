It seems that Donkey Kong 64 continues to hide secrets years after its release. Today we bring you information about its title screen.

According to what was shared, this game was going to have a slightly different menu screen. However, it seems that Nintendo finally changed it for a curious reason. There is a version of an unused cutscene in its main menu, where upon starting the game, the camera would rotate around Donkey Kong at extreme speed several times before displaying the main menu.

It was deleted to avoid dizziness between the players, as you can see:

