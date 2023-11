And that is where the problem may now be, BNR reports. The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations regards receiving a discount as a ‘gift in kind’. “In general terms, if a person or company provides a free service or a discount on the market price of that service, the difference should be regarded as a gift in kind and reported as such in the annual financial report,” it said. reports the ministry. But BBB’s annual financial report does not include any in-kind donation.