Palestinians in Gaza suffer from Israeli bombing. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are raising funds for the victims. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – Raja Arab Saudi Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed the launch of a national aid campaign for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip through the Saudi aid agency KSrelief.

King Salman and his son launched the campaign by donating SR50 million (more than IDR 208 billion), having previously donated SR30 million.

A major war between Israel and Hamas broke out in Gaza. The war began after Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds more kidnapped.

Israel responded by bombarding Gaza almost non-stop to this day. A report from the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that the death toll due to Israeli attacks had exceeded 9,000 people.

Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, counsel at the Royal Court and general controller of KSrelief, said fundraising would be carried out through aid agency Sahem’s platform and app, an integrated bank account dedicated to the campaign, or through various donation channel platforms on its website.

Al-Rabeeah added that the aid campaign is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s historic role in helping the Palestinian people in times of crisis.

According to him, this act of generosity reflects the values ​​of the nation’s leadership.

Donations can be made to this campaign via the Sahem platform at https://sahem.ksrelief.org/Gaza.

Donors can also send their transfers directly through Al-Rajhi’s bank account, or download the Sahem application on mobile devices via Apple or Google Play.

Al-Rabeeah added that KSrelief will not deduct any administrative costs from donations, so that all donations will reach the intended beneficiaries.