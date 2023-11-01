Former US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Junior, testified on Wednesday in New York in the civil fraud case in which he is accused along with his father, sister Ivanka and brother Eric. The investigation by the New York prosecutor’s office, led by prosecutor Letizia James, concerns the family business, the multinational Trump Organization, and alleged illicit activities in the period between 2011 and 2021. Donald Jr is the first of three children to testify, in the next few days it will be Eric and Ivanka’s turn and Donald Trump’s turn on Monday.

According to the indictment, Trump, his three sons and company executives manipulated the valuation of the company’s properties, increasing it by several billion dollars to deceive lenders, insurance brokers and financial authorities, and thus obtain better rates on the bank loans and insurance policies. Donald Jr, vice president of the company, said he had taken control of the company since 2017, when his father was elected president of the United States, but that he had been “little involved” in the financial matters that are the subject of the process. The New York prosecutor’s office believes that the company earned approximately $250 million from these illicit practices, which it aims to recover with this lawsuit. Trump could also be banned from doing business in New York state. This lawsuit is just one of many underway involving the possible Republican candidate in the 2024 elections.

