Choosing the scariest movie of the year always gives rise to discussions. After all, if mythical sagas are your thing, you will have enjoyed ‘Evil Dead Rise’, and if we pay attention to the Rotten Tomatoes scores, we have a clear winner in ‘Háblame’. But if you want to know which movie had me uneasy throughout the entire screening, the answer is ‘Do not be afraid‘, which went unnoticed in theaters and now comes to Prime Video.

It is a film that takes place practically in a single set: the interior of a house where an eight-year-old boy lives, terrified by some mysterious knocks that come from the wall of his bedroom. His parents insist that it is a nightmare, but soon we will learn more about the situation: perhaps the monster is real, and perhaps his own parents are hiding a secret that could turn against everyone.

And that’s basically it: as the film progresses, the boy discovers details about his daily life that make him suspicious of what is happening around him. Those responsible for the story being based on such a schematic proposal: the fabulous Lizzy Caplan (who surprised everyone with her incarnation of the young Annie Wilkes from Misery in the second season of ‘Castle Rock’) and Antony Starr (Patriot in ‘The Boys’) brimming with naivety and sinister smiles when giving life to the parents.

The less they tell you about ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ (which has the much more suggestive original title of ‘Cobweb’) the better. It is a modest, direct film that connects with horror milestones of the eighties such as ‘The Basement of Fear’, and that also revolves around the same themes as genre cinema from a few decades ago: the family as a systematically sick entity and the daily secrets that turn us into monsters without claws or fangs.

