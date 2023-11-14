The superweight continues. He Mexican peso This Tuesday, November 14, dawned very strong, as it registered a appreciation of 1.14% or 20 cents compared to the previous day.

According to a Bloomberg report, the dollar today’s day started below 18 pesos, with a wholesale price of 17.40 pesos per dollar. This is its lowest location since last September 25.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a downward bias, reaching 17.53 pesos thanks to caution regarding the inflation data in the United States.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, November 14, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.80 and sells at 17.90 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.55 and sells at 17.68 Banorte buys at 16.45 and sells at 17.90 Citibanamex buys at 16.80 and sells at 17.85 Scotiabank buys at 15.50 and sells at 18.50

Don’t forget that the dollar rate is updated throughout the day.

