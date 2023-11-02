The Mexican peso in international markets is located at 17.61 pesos per wholesale dollar. The national currency made six days of advance against the dollar, with a cumulative appreciation of more than 3% compared to the previous day.

The price of the dollar in Mexico today, November 2, fell in the exchange market. For its part, The Mexican peso was gaining momentum and heading towards a new target of 17.50 per greenback.

The interbank exchange rate is 17.64 according to Bloomberg.

This is the price of the dollar for today, November 2, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca: 17.74 pesos Citibanamex: 18.19 pesos Banorte: 18.10 pesos BBVA: 18.25 pesos Scotiabank: 19 pesos

