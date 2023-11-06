A new week begins for the Superweight and this Monday, November 6, The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 17.51 ​​pesos per wholesale dollar.

The above means that there is a depreciation of 0.36% or 6 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

After the adjustment in the dollar the previous week, now the attention for the peso will be the next inflation figures that are published next Thursdaycommented the specialists of the Monex financial group.

This is how other currencies dawn

The Dollar Indexwhich compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six major currencies in the world, dawns with a marginal depreciation of 0.02 percent. The euro rises 0.1% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.2 percent.

Bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market, advances 0.2%maintaining the appetite of investors.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Monday, November 6, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco

Purchase

Sale

BBVA Bancomer

16.61

17.91

Banorte

16.30

17.75

Citibanamex

16.94

17.89

Scotiabank

16.40

18.40

Azteca Bank

16.65

17.34

affirm

16.50

18.00

Today, the best option for buying the dollar – at this time of the morning – is at Citibanamex and selling it at Banco Azteca.

It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.

With information from SUN

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel * * *

OA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions