The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 17.17 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means a minimum depreciation of 0.04% or one cent compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias. Today the peso is favored by the weakening of the dollar, although it has already cut the gains of the last session.

This Tuesday, the support and resistance levels are at 17.05 and 17.30, units estimated by analysts from the Monex financial group.

This is the exchange rate of the dollar to peso today, Tuesday, November 28, in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | At purchase: 16.65 | On sale: 17.91

BBVA Bancomer | To purchase: 16.30 | On sale: 17.43

Banorte | Upon purchase: 16.00 | On sale: 17.40

Citibanamex | At purchase: 16.65 | On sale: 17.60

Scotiabank | At purchase: 16.81 | On sale: 17.49

