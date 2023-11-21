The Mexican peso appreciates against the dollar on the morning of this Tuesday, November 21.

The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 17.11 pesos per wholesale dollar, without relevant changes compared to the close of the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias. Yesterday, the dollar reached a minimum level of 17.07 after knowing the results of the presidential election in Argentina and could pierce the psychological floor of 17.00 pesos in the coming days. The support and resistance levels are at 17.00 and 17.20 units, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six major currencies in the world, dawns with a depreciation of 0.09%.

This is the dollar to peso exchange rate for this Tuesday, November 21 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank: At purchase: 16.70 | On sale: 17.51

BBVA Bancomer: To purchase: 16.19 | On sale: 17.72

Banorte: At purchase: 16.45 | On sale: 17.90

Citibanamex: At purchase: 16.62 | On sale: 17.65

Scotiabank: Upon purchase: 15.50 | On sale: 18.50

