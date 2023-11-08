This November 8, the Mexican peso appreciated compared to Monday’s reference price.

The Mexican currency remains in balance this mid-week against the US currency.

The interbank exchange rate is 17.55 according to Bloomberg.

The Mexican peso appreciated on Tuesday despite the strength of the dollar, resuming last week’s upward march generated by good expectations about the macroeconomic outlook and external investment, while the stock market fell.

This is the exchange rate of the dollar to peso for this Wednesday, November 8, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca: To purchase: 17.05 | For sale: 17.75 BBVA Bancomer: For purchase: 16.82 | For sale: 17.72 Banorte: For purchase: 16.25 | For sale: 17.75 Citibanamex: For purchase: 16.93 | For sale: 17.90 Scotiabank: For purchase: 17.14 | On sale: 17.81

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions