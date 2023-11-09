Today, November 9, the Mexican peso presented a depreciation compared to the previous quote.

The Mexican currency is quoted on average at $17.56 pesos per dollar, which implies a weakening of 0.13% compared to the previous day.

This within the context of 0.38% acceleration of inflation last month at a rate of 4.26% monthly, added to the strengthening of the dollar.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Thursday, November 9, in the main banks of Mexico:

Affirme buys at 16.50 and sells at 18.00 Banco Azteca buys at 17.00 and sells at 17.80 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.88 and sells at 17.79 Banorte buys at 16.35 and sells at 17.80 Citibanamex buys at 16.99 and sells at 17.99 Scotiabank buys at 17.12 and sells at 17.7 9

Hence the bank that offers the best quote the present day November 9, 2023 for both purchase and sale you are Scotiabank.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions