The Mexican currency in international markets stands at 17.17 pesos per wholesale dollar this Thursday, meaning an appreciation of 0.17% or 3 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a bearish bias. Prior to opening, The peso benefited from a decrease in core inflation during November, commented the specialists of the Monex financial group.

Today, the price is awaiting the monetary policy minutes of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which could give signs of the first cut next year.

This is the exchange rate from the dollar to the peso for today, Thursday, November 23, in the main banks in Mexico:

Banco Azteca: To purchase: 16.65 | For sale: 17.66 BBVA Bancomer: For purchase: 16.31 | For sale: 17.48 Banorte: For purchase: 16.05 | For sale: 17.45 Citibanamex: For purchase: 16.67 | For sale: 17.65 Scotiabank: For purchase: 16.87 | On sale: 17.53

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions