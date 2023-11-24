The peso appreciated 0.24% with respect to yesterday’s day to be located in the $17.14 pesos dollar on average. The expectation is that there will not be many variations, since low liquidity is expected due to the Black Friday.

The exchange rate of Bank of Mexico (Banxico) was set at $17,177 according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

According to Bloomberg data, the minimum the previous day was found at $17.15 pesos while the maximum at $17.20which shows the stable behavior this week.

With this the Mexican peso remains as the number 2 currency among 23 emerging market currencies.

Banco

Purchase

Sale

Citibanamex $16.67 $17.61 Banco Azteca $16.65 $17.76 Afirme $16.20 $17.70 Banorte $16.00 $17.45 BBVA Bancomer $16.31 $17.47 Scotiabank $16.83 $17.50

