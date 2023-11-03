He Mexican peso This Friday, November 3, dawned with an appreciation of 0.74% or 13 cents compared to the previous day. This increase in the superweight during the week would be 4.05% or 73 cents, the largest so far this year.

According to a Bloomberg report, the dollar Today’s day started below 18 pesos, at 17.38 per dollar wholesale.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, October 19, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 17.05 and sells at 17.74 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.75 and sells at 17.65 Banorte buys at 16.25 and sells at 17.65 Citibanamex buys at 16.88 and sells at 17.83 Scotiabank buys at 16.00 and sells at 19.20

Don’t forget that the dollar rate is updated throughout the day.

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions