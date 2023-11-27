The Mexican currency in international markets opens the week at 17.06 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means an appreciation of 0.25% or 4 cents compared to last Friday, according to information from Bloomberg.

Stock markets and the dollar are trading in negative territory, with government bond yields mixed.

The peso has strengthened in recent weeks and at the end of November, It seems that it will be good for the Mexican currency.

This is the exchange rate of the dollar to peso for this Monday, November 27 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank: At purchase: 16.70 | On sale: 18.01

BBVA Bancomer: To purchase: 16.06 | On sale: 17.60

Banorte: Upon purchase: 16.00 | On sale: 17.40

Citibanamex: At purchase: 16.56 | On sale: 17.55

Scotiabank: At purchase: 16.76 | On sale: 17.44

