The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 17.36 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means a minimum depreciation of 0.05% or one cent compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

Therefore, despite the slight depreciation, It is considered that the Mexican peso appreciates for the fourth consecutive day, encouraged by inflation better than expected by analysts.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with a downward bias, reaching 17.37 pesos upwards and 17.30 pesos downwards, At the moment it is stable around the opening level. Today, the support and resistance levels are at 17.15 and 17.50 units, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | At purchase: 16.55 | For sale: 17.65 BBVA Bancomer | At purchase: 16.49 | For sale: 17.62 Banorte | At purchase: 16.45 | On sale: 17.90 Citibanamex | Upon purchase: 16.80 | On sale: 17.85 Scotiabank | To purchase: 17.01 | On sale: 17.68

