The Mexican peso registers a trend of depreciation after speeches by members of the Fed.

The national currency in international markets is located at 17.18 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means a depreciation of 0.28% or 5 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate presented volatility with an upward bias driven mainly by a stronger dollar awaiting relevant economic figures. Today, the support and resistance levels are at 17.05 and 17.30 units, reported specialists from the Monex financial group.

This is the exchange rate of the dollar to peso for this Wednesday, November 29 in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | At purchase: 16.65 | On sale: 17.91

BBVA Bancomer | At purchase: 16.48 | On sale: 17.38

Banorte | Upon purchase: 16.00 | On sale: 17.45

Citibanamex | At purchase: 16.65 | On sale: 17.60

Scotiabank | At purchase: 16.78 | On sale: 17.44

