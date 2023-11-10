He Mexican peso This Friday, November 10, at the end of the week, dawned with a depreciation of 0.2% or 4 cents compared to the previous day.

According to a Bloomberg report, the dollar started today’s day below 18 pesos, with a price of 17.83 pesos per dollar wholesale.

In the overnight session, says El Universal, the exchange rate showed volatility with an upward bias, reaching 17.74 pesos before rebounding to the opening level.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, November 10, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 17.00 and sells at 17.95 BBVA Bancomer buys at 17.17 and sells at 18.07 Banorte buys at 16.65 and sells at 18.15 Citibanamex buys at 17.29 and sells at 18.28 Scotiabank buys at 15.50 and sells at 18.50

The dollar rate is updated throughout the day.

