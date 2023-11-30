The Mexican currency in international markets is located at 17.43 pesos per wholesale dollar, which means a depreciation of 0.88% or 15 cents compared to the previous day, according to information from Bloomberg.

Despite the above, the national currency is on track to close November with a gain of 3.38% if the day ends at that level, this after three months of losses against the greenback.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate showed volatility with an upward biasthe peso was affected by the strengthening of the dollar in the face of the Inflation figure, which is a highly relevant catalyst for the United States Federal Reserve.

This is the exchange rate of the dollar to peso today, November 30, in the main banks of Mexico:

Azteca Bank | At purchase: 16.70 | On sale: 17.96

BBVA Bancomer | At purchase: 16.67 | On sale: 17.67

Banorte | To purchase: 16.15 | On sale: 17.55

Citibanamex | At purchase: 16.77 | On sale: 17.72

Scotiabank | To purchase: 17.06 | On sale: 17.72

