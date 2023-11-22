The Mexican currency depreciated 0.0002% to be located in international markets at $17.20 pesos per dollar, according to information from Bloomberg.

In the overnight session, the exchange rate was volatilereaching a maximum level of $17.24 pesos. Today, the price is awaiting the figures in States Joinedwhich could give clues to the future plans of the Reserva Federal. The support and resistance levels are at $17.05 and $17.32 unitsreported specialists from the Monex financial group.

The possibility of greater depreciations is due to the speculation that exists for the year 2024, in which elections will be held in both Mexico and the United States. This usually implies a greater demand for dollars which in turn would cause the exchange rate to rise.

However, so far this year, The Mexican peso has appreciated by 11.78% against the American currency. The average so far in 2023 is $17.81 pesosplacing it as the second currency with the best numbers among emerging markets.

Exchange rate at major banks

Banco Compra Venta Afirme 16.20 17.70 Banco Azteca 16.70 17.61 BBVA Bancomer 16.33 17.46 Banorte 16.10 17.50 Citibanamex 16.67 17.65 Scotiabank 16.84 17.51

