This Monday, November 13 A new week starts and that means an opportunity for the Superweight, against the dollarthat this day has a depreciation of 0.13% or 2 cents compared to the previous dayaccording to information from Bloomberg

The Superpeso is located at the beginning of this day at 17.66 pesos per dollar wholesalein international markets.

In the overnight session, The exchange rate presented volatility with an upward bias, extending the weekend losses. Today, the support and resistance levels are at 17.55 and 17.95 units. The focus of the week will be on the United States inflation figures, which will be published tomorrow, Tuesday, commented specialists from the Monex financial group.

According to researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Eufemia Basilio Morales and José Manuel Márquez Estrada, The current valuation of our currency against the dollar will not last, “unless the internal economy, especially trade, is strengthened”.

This is how other currencies awaken

The Dollar Index, which compares the behavior of the US currency against the other six main currencies in the world, dawns with a marginal appreciation of 0.05 percent. The euro rises 0.1% against the greenback, while the pound gains 0.2 percent.

Bitcoin, the currency with the largest assets in the cryptocurrency market, falls 0.2%maintaining little investor appetite.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Monday, November 13, in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco

Purchase

Sale

BBVA Bancomer

16.82

17.96

Banorte

16.45

17.90

Citibanamex

17.10

18.15

Scotiabank

15.50

18.50

Azteca Bank

16.90

17.95

affirm

16.70

18.20

Today, the best option to buy the dollar – at this time of the morning – is Banco Azteca and the sale is in Banorte.

It is important to remember that the dollar rate is updated throughout the dayso it is necessary to constantly review it if it is required for any financial execution.

