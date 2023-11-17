The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 17.21 pesos per wholesale dollar.

For this Friday, November 17, comparing it with the previous day, Thursday the 16th, our currency appreciates by more than ten cents -compared to yesterday’s price of 17.33 pesos-, maintaining a stable and favorable streak that has continued during these three weeks of November.

The superweight has been favored against the dollar.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Friday, November 17, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.70 and sells at 17.51 ​​BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.36 and sells at 17.50 Banorte buys at 16.45 and sells at 17.90 Citibanamex buys at 16.73 and sells at 17.65 Scotiabank buys at 16.97 and sells at 17.63

This Friday, November 17, 2023, the bank where it is best to sell dollars is at Scotiabank. Where it would be best to get them would be at Bancomer. Keep in mind, at all times, that both the price of the dollar and the exchange rate are updated throughout the day.

