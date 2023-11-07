The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 17.54 pesos per wholesale dollar.

November has been a more favorable month for our currency, Well, it was once again established below the 18 peso barrier, in which a good part of October remained.

For this Tuesday, November 7, comparing it with the previous day, Monday the 6th, our currency “loses” by three cents -compared to yesterday’s price of 17.51 ​​pesos-, but it remains at a good price, without yet approaching 18 pesos.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Tuesday, November 7, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 16.85 and sells at 17.75 BBVA Bancomer buys at 16.90 and sells at 17.80 Banorte buys at 16.40 and sells at 17.80 Citibanamex buys at 16.94 and sells at 17.96 Scotiabank buys at 17.18 and sells at 17.86

This Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the bank where it is best to sell dollars is in Banamex. Where it would be best to get them would be at Banco Azteca. Keep in mind, at all times, that both the price of the dollar and the exchange rate are updated throughout the day.

