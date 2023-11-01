The Mexican peso is quoted in international markets around 17.99 pesos per dollar wholesale.

October, in general, was a complicated month for the superweight, in which he was about to overcome the 19 weight barrier. This Wednesday, November 1, the dollar is below 18 pesos, for the first time in several weeks, trading at 17.99, which represents a gain of three cents compared to the previous day.

Dollar to peso exchange rate today, Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Azteca buys at 17.30 and sells at 17.99 BBVA Bancomer buys at 17.41 and sells at 18.32 Banorte buys at 16.90 and sells at 18.30 Citibanamex buys at 17.49 and sells at 18.49 Scotiabank buys at 16.00 and sells at 19.20

This Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the bank where it is best to sell dollars is in Banamex. Where it would be best to get them would be at Banco Azteca. Keep in mind, at all times, that both the price of the dollar and the exchange rate are updated throughout the day.

FS

