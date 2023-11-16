The Mexican currency opened lower today, Thursday, November 16, 2023which means the fifth strengthening in a row in the week.

The Mexican peso appreciated 0.22% compared to the previous day to trade on average at $17.33 pesos per US dollaraccording to the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

The national currency opened as the sixth best performer, according to Bloomberg information. So far this day, the exchange rate registered a maximum of $17.25 and a minimum of $17.33 pesos per US currency.

Today’s appreciation suggests that the trend for the remainder of the week will be strengthening.

Exchange rate in banks

Dollar to peso exchange rate today Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in the main banks of Mexico:

Banco Compra Venta BBVA Bancomer 16.44 17.58 Banco Azteca 16.85 17.65 Citibanamex 16.80 17.85 Banorte 16.45 17.90 Scotiabank 16.97 17.63 Afirme 16.30 17.80

