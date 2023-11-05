WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging applications in the world, with millions of users sending messages, photos, videos and documents daily.

It is quite common that the application can accumulate a significant amount of space on your mobile device over time, precisely because of that “urge” to send many files of all kinds to contacts or groups.

If WhatsApp is taking up a lot of space on your phone and you’re wondering how to free it up without losing your valuable data, you should read on.

Today you will know some very effective strategies to recover space on your device without sacrificing your conversations or multimedia files.

How to free up WhatsApp space without losing anything:

Free up space by disabling automatic WhatsApp downloads

If you installed WhatsApp and have not made any changes since then, you will surely have activated the automatic media download that WhatsApp has and which allows you to download everything that is multimedia automatically and without the user intervening, every time you are connected to a WiFi network. .

This automatic system can make your phone look full of files, many of which you didn’t even want to have. For disable automatic WhatsApp downloads on iPhone follow the next steps:

Open WhatsApp and tap Setting in the lower right corner of the menu. Press Storage and data and scroll to the section Automatic media download. Touch each media type row and choose Never, so that nothing is saved or put whatever you want in each option (Photos, Audio, Video and Documents).

If you are using a terminal with an Android operating system, you will also be able to perform this same action and deactivate what interests you to free up space.

For disable automatic WhatsApp downloads on Android follow the next steps:

Open WhatsApp: Tap the three dots in the top right corner and select Settings. Now it’s about Storage and data. Scroll to section Automatic download. Tap on Download with mobile data and select which ones you want to be downloaded that way or deactivate them all so that none are stored, thus gaining maximum space. Click on Download with Wi-Fiselecting the options you want, the same as in the previous case. You also have the option of In data roamingwhich should be chosen, almost always, to deactivate all options.

Free up space by deleting WhatsApp multimedia files

Now is the time to find media files you don’t need and delete them to free up space.

You can use your phone’s own gallery to delete these types of files if you have a folder that shows you these WhatsApp files. But it’s easier if you manage the media within the app itself.

WhatsApp has a media manager which shows how much space the app takes up, in addition to organizing chats and media according to how much they occupy. This is how you can use it:

In the Settings of WhatsApp, vate a Storage and data. Then it hits Manage Storage. Use the section Review and delete items to view media files larger than 5 MB. Select and delete the ones you no longer need. Go back to Manage Storage and go to the section Chats. Here you will see all your chats classified according to the amount of space they take up. Tap on any of the chats and you can specifically delete media files chat by chat.

Free up space on WhatsApp by activating disappearing messages

In 2020, they implemented photos and videos that disappear after reading them, a function that was allowed to be used in all chats.

Although it is a very security-oriented capability, the truth is that it also Great as a way to manage storage spacebecause now it encompasses much more.

To manage this function on both iPhone and Android you must go to Settings > Storage and data > Storage management > Turn on temporary messages.

By clicking on Default durationyou will ensure that the messages sent in the new chats that are generated from now on last as long as you have marked.

This helps a lot so that in the future no chat will take up large amounts of space or at least not for a long time.

You will be able to select 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

Obviously, you also have the Deactivated option at your disposal in case you ever do not want this automatic deletion of messages to continue.

If you hit Apply message duration to your chatsyou can choose which Chats that are already created will have limitations.

You will be able to choose between 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days.

With everything you just read you will be able to free up space on WhatsApp, using the application itself to achieve itin a very easy and simple way, and without losing anything.

Furthermore, by managing it correctly you will make new and old chats also take up much less space on WhatsApp, which will be great news for your smartphone.