Well, what do we have here?

Two Opels. Smooth Opels still. On the right we see the first generation (just before it was called Kadett) of the Astra GSi, Opel’s hot hero from the 1990s and certainly good for anyone who was young at the time.

On the left, the latest incarnation of the Astra, also the first to bear the badge of Opel’s sub-brand GSe, a clear reference to the fast hatchbacks of the past. For the sake of completeness: the ‘GS’ stands for Grand Sport, the ‘i’ for injection and the ‘e’ of course for electric.

Tell us more about the old one!

In the beginning, Astra GSi’s were equipped with an eight-valve 2.0-liter engine; later a 1.8 16V and a 2.0 16V were introduced. This is the latter – the stickers already gave it away – with 150 hp and 196 Nm, which were sent to the front wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox.

It went from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.0 seconds and the top was 220 km/h, but compared to its sporty predecessors, a lot of safety and refinement had been added, for example by McPherson struts at the front and electronic traction control.

What is that whole GSe story about?

The future, it seems. The newcomer has a 1.6-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor, together good for 225 hp and 360 Nm. It does the standard sprint in a time of 7.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 230 km/h.

It looks slightly sportier than regular Astras, has a ‘recalibrated’ steering system, is 10 millimeters lower and has a different suspension setting. The ESP settings have of course been adjusted so that you can better show how well you can drive in the parking lot of your local football club.

How does that cool cart from the ’90s drive?

Lots of fun: a real old-fashioned and exciting hot hatch. The weight of the steering is just right, the manual gearbox is absolutely wonderful, and the temptation to accelerate to the red line in second and third is irresistible. When you do that, it really comes to life, it moves vibrantly forward and the noise, smell and vibrations in the cabin provide an abundance of sensory experiences.

No, it’s not overly comfortable and throwing it into a bend a little too enthusiastically sometimes leads to a few scares, but with today’s ‘helped’ too much by electronics, too numb and much too powerful hot hatches, this is a wonderful memory of simpler times.

And the new one?

Well, pretty lifeless. The controls are vague; it does become a bit heavier when you switch on Sport mode, but you still don’t get much feedback. The eight-speed automatic transmission hesitates quite often and if you shift gears yourself with the paddles, you are immediately sidelined by the car.

Sure, it’s a lot better at cornering, the body roll is always under control and it has loads of grip, but a hot hatch? Not really. And we’re not giving any kudos for guessing which of these two attracted the most attention…