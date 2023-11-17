We reveal whether you should stay until the end in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The movie The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters and now we reveal if it has a post-credits scene. Since it is something quite common in today’s cinema, especially if they want to anticipate a future story.

So… Does The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes have a post-credits scene? The answer is no. But what we do find is an audio of Coriolanus Snow by Donald Sutherland who says his famous phrase: “It is the things we love most that destroy us.”

What is it about?

The film The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes introduces us to a young Coriolanus Snow, the future tyrannical president of Panem. At only 18 years old, Snow is his family’s last hope for regaining his former pride and status before the Dark Days.

Snow finds himself in the middle of the tenth edition of the Hunger Games and is surprised to be assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute of the impoverished District 12. His initial surprise turns to intrigue when Lucy Gray catches everyone’s attention. Panem by challenging singing during the harvest ceremony.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

This situation awakens in Snow the idea that he could turn the odds in his favor. Taking advantage of his showmanship and his growing political understanding, Snow embarks on a desperate race alongside Lucy Gray to survive the games. On this journey, everyone’s true motives will be unraveled, revealing who is the songbird and who is the snake in this intricate survival game.

The plot takes place in a world full of political intrigue, survival strategies and personal revelations that define the fate of the characters in this dystopian world. The film shows us Snow’s origins and how her experiences in the games shaped the man who would become one of Panem’s most feared leaders.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the cast features Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, Dexter Sol Ansell, Rosa Gotzler, Clemens Schick, Fionnula Flanagan, Hunter Schafer, Ashley Liao, Athena Strates, Joshua Kantara, Amelie Hoeferle, Ayomide Adegun, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi and Florian Burgkart.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premieres on November 17, 2023.