To have the best wireless Internet connection, there are different tips and methods that help you get the best WiFi connectivity. On the other hand, not all the tricks will always work for you, since there are different factors that include whether it may work for you at home.

On this occasion, we are referring to the famous trick of putting aluminum foil on the router to improve the quality of the router signal inside the house. But does it really work?

Aluminum foil on the router

Even if you have never used it, the truth is that there are users who put into practice the famous trick of using aluminum foil to improve the WiFi signal. The objective of this is to achieve a metallic reflector with which the electromagnetic signal emitted by the router can be bounced and thus redirect signal wherever you want to improve coverage in this way. The problem is that it will not always be beneficial.

As much as you think you can get the signal to be focused towards the room with the worst coverage, the truth is that there is behind this trick a series of factors that influence remarkably in that it really works.

On the Internet you can find all kinds of versions in which this layer of aluminum foil is tested on the router. There is even evidence that shows that up to a 55% improvement in power was achieved. However, most of the tests that users do at home show the improvements are not very significant, but it will be noticeable depending on where you point the aluminum foil. So what does it matter if it works more or less?

If your equipment has external antennas, the truth is that it will be easier to redirect the signal with this particular trick. If the device only has internal antennas, the truth is that the coverage will be practically the same. There are even users who report that the signal gets worse.

The most negative thing about this trick

For this reason, using this trick has a series of disadvantages, the same thing that happens if you use a can as a metal reflector. For example, can give more heat to the router and cause its temperature to rise as it is not well ventilated. In addition to this, by redirecting the signal to some areas, the rest of the house will have worse wireless coverage.

And finally, the point of aesthetics, since It will not be the best decoration for your home. This whole series of disadvantages can lead you to not even try it. But, if you want to clear up your doubts, the truth is that it is as easy as cutting a piece of aluminum foil and putting it behind the router to see if you can improve the signal in an exact area of ​​your house. This way you can clear up doubts.