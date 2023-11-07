Roberto Leal has asked Raúl Peña and Ana García Lozano for attention for the song he played for them in La Pista: “It can be considered an anthem, at least for what it entailed.” It is from 2008… the first fragment has left no room for doubt. The melody is unmistakable: Baila el chiki chiki, by Rodolfo Chikilicuatre.

Raúl was faster with the button but realized that it was a poisoned gift for him as he did not remember the title. The presenter told him that part of the lyrics were also enough, which he could even embellish with a little choreography. However, when push comes to shove, the actor has only remembered “Robocop.”

“There are no people in that choreography, please,” Jorge Lucas said ironically. With a bit of controversy, Roberto has recognized that it was enough to give Raúl the victory. Has he dared to twerk and dance? Don’t miss it in the video!

The most exciting duel of the afternoon has come, as always, in El Rosco. If Óscar tried to win the jackpot in the last program, this time it was Moisés who reached 23 hits and sought the feat.

The man from Rioja, already knowing he was the winner of the duel, was able to play without pressure and attempt the feat. Two away from a historic moment!