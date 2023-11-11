The Democratic Party of Korea, South Korea’s main opposition party, on Thursday called for the impeachment of Lee Dong-kwan, head of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), the public agency responsible for monitoring media content and telecommunications. Lee, who was appointed to lead the KCC on August 25 by current president Yoon Suk-yeol, is accused by the opposition of being among the main responsible for the growing crackdown on press freedom noted by both many Korean journalists and various observers international since Yoon began his term in March 2022 (South Korea is a presidential republic).

At the beginning of August, even before his appointment, Lee had said that he firmly believes in freedom of expression and of the press, but that he does not consider “communist television and newspapers” to be real newspapers. Under South Korean law, calling yourself a communist or speaking publicly in favor of communism is illegal.

Given that some of the country’s main newspapers (including Chosun, JoongAng and Donga) are historically pro-conservative, deeply critical of trade unions and left-wing parties and very close to the interests of domestic companies, his statement was interpreted by many as a reference to some independent media which in recent years have often expressed positions hostile to those of the government, or published investigations involving entrepreneurs and conservative politicians.

The statements of Lee, who replaced the previous Communications Commissioner accused of being too harsh on a television close to the far right, are not isolated. Instead, they fit into a broader context of tension between Yoon’s government and the opposition media. In the last year and a half, several journalists critical of the government have been sued for defamation or involved in criminal investigations that many consider motivated by a desire for political retaliation, leading the police to repeatedly search their homes and editorial offices.

It must be said that these newspapers often had no problem accusing Yoon of corruption without much basis, and embarrassing him in front of the international community. South Korean public debate is often aggressive and over the top, and left-wing media outlets such as Hankyoreh, Kyunghyang and Newstapa also use very accusatory tones when writing about the judiciary or right-wing political figures such as Yoon.

Compared by many to former US president Donald Trump both for his populist and very harsh rhetoric towards China, and for his gaffes and for his approach to the issue of discrimination and gender inequalities, Yoon initially wanted to appear relatively benevolent with the press. In the first months of his presidency, for example, he was the first South Korean leader to answer journalists’ questions almost daily before getting to work in the morning.

His approach has changed since last September, when a journalist from the national broadcaster MBC published a video in which Yoon could be heard speaking to an assistant after a meeting with US President Joe Biden near what he did not know was a microphone still on, called US parliamentarians “assholes”. Yoon tried to deny having said that sentence, saying that the journalists had heard wrong and that she was saying a different sentence even if it sounded similar. She then accused MBC of publishing “fake news” in a “malicious attempt” to drive a wedge between the South Korean government and the United States. Two months later she banned MBC journalists from boarding the presidential plane on one of her trips.

In September of this year, South Korean prosecutors opened an investigation against the editorial staff of Newstapa, an independent media founded in 2012 which in recent years has published various investigations critical of the South Korean elite (including politicians, entrepreneurs and magistrates). The judiciary is considered quite close to Yoon, who before becoming president had long been one of the best-known and most powerful judges in the country.

The investigation focuses on an article which says that in 2011 Yoon (then still a magistrate) had decided not to indict a man involved in a banking and real estate scandal, Cho Woo-hyung, following pressure from a former magistrate then became a lawyer.

The publication of the article caused much controversy but its content was always strongly denied by the newly elected president and was soon forgotten by public opinion.

Newstapa’s offices and the homes of some of its journalists were searched, and journalists from some other independent publications also had their smartphones and computers confiscated in search of evidence. Government authorities then fined three cable and television channels that had covered Newstapa’s article, accusing them of spreading “fake news.”

Several experts said Newstapa exposed itself to this kind of criticism by publishing a very serious accusation without doing much checking. But the opening of an investigation was seen as evidence of Yoon’s very restrictive approach against the press.

In September, the International Federation of Journalists issued a statement denouncing Yoon’s treatment of certain newspapers, noting “a worrying trend of violations of media rights by the incumbent government.” And already in March of this year, the US State Department’s report on human rights stated that the current South Korean government has often “used rather loose and criminalizing defamation and slander laws to limit public discussion.”

In South Korea, defamation does not have to do with the truthfulness of a certain statement, but with whether or not it is expressed “in the public interest”: convictions can lead to large fines and up to seven years in prison.

“The administration is sending the message that it will punish any media outlet that undermines its security or criticizes its most powerful members,” reads a recent statement signed by three hundred journalists, professors and human rights activists. For its part, the Yoon administration says it has simply begun to take the spread of fake news in the media more seriously, calling it “a threat to a free and open society.”

In August, Yoon himself said that “anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism, distort public opinion and disrupt society through manipulative propaganda” are still widespread in the country, and that “in the past the forces of communist totalitarianism have always disguised themselves as pro-democracy activists, human rights defenders or progressive activists while engaging in despicable and unethical tactics of false propaganda.”

