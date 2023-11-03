In the past we learned about its FPS and resolution and the first gameplay on Nintendo Switch surprised us. And now we bring you more interesting news for those of you who like this game on the hybrid console. We receive details of EA Sports FC 24, the FIFA replacement that we already have available.

EA Sports FC 24

It was confirmed that at its premiere it did not surpass Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-selling physical release of 2023 and that it debuted in first place in the top weekly sales in the United Kingdom, as well as that it sold 30% less than the last FIFA . After these sales data, it now seems that we have more information about the comparison with FIFA 23.

These are the data that EA has offered today:

The first game in this new franchise was released about a month ago and has had a successful debut. Additionally, EA CFO Stuart Canfield expects “moderate growth” year-over-year for EA Sports FC following its successful launch. EA’s global soccer business has significantly exceeded its expectations for the second quarter. Net bookings for the global football business grew 41% year over year due to continued momentum from FIFA 23 and strong demand for EA Sports FC. EA anticipates that EA Sports FC 24 surpasses FIFA throughout this year.

Remember that the game was compared to FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch to see the graphic evolution between the two installments. Remember that recently we also received a comparison with other consoles and a gameplay from our YouTube channel. Remember that EA Sports has already released the initial trailer for its next title, EA Sports FC 24, which replaces FIFA. However, the full announcement was shared somewhat later, confirming the Nintendo Switch edition and release date. September 29, 2023. He then confirmed the download size on the hybrid console, confusing fans a bit.

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the game, you can check all the news about Ultimate Team and the first Ratings or all the Leagues of this successor to FIFA. We read you in the comments!

