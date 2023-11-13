loading…

Palestinians including injured people leave their homes to escape Israeli bombardment to reach the southern part of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on November 11, 2023. Photo/Belal Khaled/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – Gaza’s largest medical complex, Al-Shifa Hospital, has been under Israeli siege and bombardment since November 9, 2023.

The conditions forced a number of doctors and civilians to leave the facility, which had been declared “unusable” by health officials.

Among those fleeing was Palestinian surgeon Haya al-Sheikh Khalil, who had not left the facility since the start of Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip more than a month ago, until Friday, November 10, when an Israeli military invasion of the building appeared imminent. happen soon.

He told Middle East Eye that he left the hospital with his two brothers, a number of female doctors and many civilians who had fled after Israel’s ultimatum to evacuate on Friday afternoon.

Khalil said on Thursday evening, Israeli forces targeted a specialty building with missiles and tank shells, as well as an outpatient clinic building and an obstetrics and gynecology building.

Despite the risk of death, a large number of doctors refused to leave the injured, as they could not be evacuated from hospitals due to their critical condition.

“I cannot fathom the atrocities that the Israeli occupation committed at al-Shifa Hospital, a facility that housed many injured people and civilian doctors who left their homes and families to provide care,” Khalil said.

He said many patients at al-Shifa had lost their entire families, leaving them with no one to provide for them.

The urgency of their situation requires transportation by ambulance, but ambulances are very scarce in the Gaza Strip.