The condition of Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza is very worrying. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Doctors and nurses at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza, fled because they were held at gunpoint by Israeli troops. In fact, they are reluctant to leave patients who still need treatment.

Adnan al-Barsh, an orthopedic doctor at al-Shifa Hospital, told Al Jazeera “there is not a single hospital or medical facility operating in the northern Gaza Strip”.

“Baptist Hospital is under siege; Indonesian Hospitals are no longer functioning with no resources or medical supplies left. “We as doctors, we tried our best until the last minute to save the victims,” ​​he said.

“We insisted on not leaving without our patients… we were forced to leave at gunpoint,” he said, adding that Israeli snipers were in and around the hospital compound.

Meanwhile, no information at all has come from the Israeli government or official sources at this time regarding the Israeli army’s actions at the hospital.

Only Israeli media reported that this evaluation was underway, and they cited reports from news organizations such as Al Jazeera and other Palestinian sources.

Then, Munir al-Barsh, director general of the Gaza Ministry of Health, gave his explanation about the forced evacuation of medical facilities by Israeli soldiers, giving them one hour to leave the medical facilities.

The Israeli army called at around 09.00 local time, warning that all people leaving should wave white handkerchiefs and walk in single file.

“They were humiliated by soldiers along the way,” said al-Barsh.