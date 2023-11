ROME – “Today we will not be at the meeting of the Inter-union of doctors at the Ministry of Health. But we have already met the minister Orazio Schillaci and the dialogue is continuous in search of solutions that enhance professionals and the system”.

While, as regards the strike called by Anaao and Cismo-Fesmed for 5 December, “to date it is confirmed: a turning point is needed”. Pierino Di Silverio, secretary of the hospital doctors’ union Anaao Assomed, told Adnkronos Salute.