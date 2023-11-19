Following the confirmation of David Tennat’s return for a Doctor Who special, Ncuti Gatwa, the new Doctor has confirmed that they will also feature the return of one of the original actors

The world of science fiction is about to be shaken. Ncuti Gatwa, the new star of “Doctor Who”, has dropped a bombshell on the television landscape: the return of the original Doctor, William Hartnell, in the next season. During the GQ Men of the Year Awards, as reported by The Sun, Gatwa dropped this surprise, saying: “I shouldn’t say this, but I filmed a scene, somehow, with the first Doctor, William Hartnell. At some point, we ended up in the same scene together.” Gatwa, aware of the magnitude of his statement, did not give further details so as not to reveal more spoilers.

Gatwa, referring to his own role as the 15th Doctor and its cultural significance, said: “To see that story and now a black man is the Doctor, it’s just incredible“. The Rwandan-Scottish actor hinted that real footage of William Hartnell, who died in 1975, will be used instead of a stunt actor as has been done in recent years.

In anticipation of the release of the new episodes, writer and showrunner Russell T Davies has confirmed that The Daleks will not appear in the first season of Gatwa. Davies commented: “I think we’ve had a lot of Daleks lately. “I think they have been overused in recent years, so they need a good rest.”

The beginning of a new age

Despite now knowing that the First Doctor will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa, Davies has confirmed that The next season, starring the new actor, will be a new era for the show, called “season one.”. This marks the end of the initial reset that lasted from 2006 to 2022.

“Doctor Who” 60th Anniversary Specials Begin Airing November 25, promising an epic celebration of the iconic series. With Gatwa at the helm, this new season is shaping up to be an exciting renewal for the revered show.

In this new phase of “Doctor Who,” Gatwa joins an illustrious list of actors who have played the Doctor, including Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whitaker. Each brought their own style and depth to the character, enriching the complex narrative of the series. With the promise of new stories and enemies, this season not only honors the show’s rich history, but also promises to take it in exciting new directions. Anticipation is high to see how Gatwa will portray the iconic time traveler, and with the incorporation of classic elements such as the return of Hartnell, “Doctor Who” continues to demonstrate his ability to surprise and captivate his fans.

David Tennant: The Return of the Favorite Doctor

In the “Doctor Who” universe, surprises never cease. The news of the return of David Tennant, one of the most beloved Doctors, for the 60th anniversary specials has generated an extraordinary stir among fans. Tennant, known for his charismatic portrayal and redefining the character with his unique style, returns for an epic celebration of the series.

Tennant’s arc as the Tenth Doctor is fondly remembered by his ability to balance lightness and emotional depth. With episodes that ranged between humor and drama, Tennant managed to create a human and complex Doctor. His relationships with teammates, especially with Rose Tylerplayed by Billie Piper, and their tragic separation, are emblematic moments of the series.

Innovation and excitement: The Tennant era

During his time on the series, Tennant took “Doctor Who” to new heights. His confrontations with iconic enemies such as the Daleks and his complex relationship with the Master, another Time Lord, brought additional layers to the character and the plot. The Tennant era is remembered for revitalizing the series and attracting a new generation of fans, thanks to its innovative and exciting approach.

Tennant’s return for the 60th anniversary special is not only a nod to longtime fans, but also an opportunity to show the evolution of the character and his impact on the legacy of “Doctor Who”. With this special, fans will be able to relive Tennant’s most exciting moments and explore how their version of the Doctor will interact with Ncuti Gatwa’s bold new approach.