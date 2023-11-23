With the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate, the first episode of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special lands in the Disney+ catalog on November 25, 2023.

Today marks no more and no less than 60 years since the arrival of Doctor Who, the long-running serie science fiction that has become an icon, not only in the United Kingdom, but in the rest of the world.

On the occasion of this event, the BBC is going to broadcast a special with three episodes of Doctor Who (which in Spain we can enjoy through Disney+) in which David is back. Tennant and Catherine Tate in the roles of the Doctor and his companion Donna Noble.

However, this time Tennant plays the Fourteenth Doctor and will serve as a bridge between the version of Jodie Whittaker and the future version of Dear friendwho is set to star next season as the Fifteenth Doctor in a new reboot of the series.

The Daleks take over the BBC to promote Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary

As today is Doctor Who day and the special is just around the corner, BBC has started the promotion of its star series with some iconic characters that, curiously, we are not going to see in the special: the Daleks (if we leave aside the short film before the special that, of course, in Spain we won’t even smell).

The beings from the planet Skaro They have broken into the morning show BBC Breakfast in search of his archenemy the Doctor, where they have taken the opportunity to promote the 60 years of the series. You can take a look at the moment through the following video that the Twitter account @DWhoESP brings us subtitled in Spanish.

This will probably be the last Dalek appearance we see for a long time, as Russell T. Davies has teased that the new season of Doctor Who is not going to bring back the iconic villains and is going to let them rest a bit while introducing new threats to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

The first episode of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, entitled The Starbeast, premieres in the catalog of Disney+ Spain this Saturday November 25, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing how the series continues with the new adventures starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate?