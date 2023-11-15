Suara.com – Social media activist Doctor Tifa recently commented on the PDI Perjuangan’s decision to fire Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution. Meanwhile, PDIP fired President Jokowi’s son-in-law because he chose to support the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Even though it is known that PDIP has nominated the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD. Bobby Nasution’s attitude which was not perpendicular to the party’s decision ultimately ended in his dismissal.

Now Doctor Tifa via his Twitter or X account appears to be sharing news about PDIP firing Bobby Nasution. He also challenged PDIP to not only fire Bobby, but also fire his father-in-law, namely President Jokowi, as a party officer.

“We are just waiting for PDIP’s courage to fire Bobby Nasution’s (Jokowi) father-in-law as a party official,” wrote Doctor Tifa in a tweet on Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Doctor Tifa’s tweet immediately attracted widespread attention from netizens. Until this news was published, Doctor Tifa’s opinion had been read 21 thousand times and received 1 thousand likes.

Netizens also flooded the comments column with various opinions. Not a few people also criticized PDIP because they only dared to fire President Jokowi’s son-in-law.

“It doesn’t look like it will because this is part of the scenario of standing on 2 legs. There have been political deals between them, but with the mission of thwarting AMIN by seeking sympathy while playing the victim according to the director’s directions. AMIN’s enemy is still cheating,” commented the netizen.

“We just told Mrs. Megawati, don’t blame anything but yourself,” wrote the netizen.

“Mrs. Megawati is strong because she previously nominated Mr. Jokowi as president who has not yet finished serving as governor,” added another.

“Apart from the courage to fire Bobby’s father-in-law as a party official, I am also waiting for the courage of ministers from PDIP to leave President Jokowi’s government cabinet. If that is not done, then in fact PDI-P politics is very pragmatic, seeking profit only,” said the netizen.

“Wow, how dare your son-in-law!” said the netizen.

“How dare you just fire Jakowi’s son-in-law. Are you brave enough to fire Jakowi and his son? If you don’t dare, that means there’s something wrong,” quipped the netizen.

“I just want to see when their children lose, what will happen to this cypress family? What is certain is that PDIP will be very firm when that happens,” said another.