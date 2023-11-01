Terror has been unleashed among the Avengers because of Doctor Strange’s most terrifying and dark enemy.

Warning SPOILERS. In a surprising twist, Avengers #7 by Jed MacKay, CF Villa, Federico Blee and Cory Petit, brings with it the demise of Earth’s mightiest heroes, the Avengers. The person responsible is Nightmare, known for being Doctor Strange’s great rival.

The latest issue of Avengers begins with strange marks of a past event. The Avengers wear vintage costumes and the news of Vision’s death shakes everyone. The Earth teeters on the brink of destruction as the heroes fail to protect it. What caused this nightmare?

The answer lies in Nightmare, a demonic villain known as the Lord of Fear.

Although he is usually an adversary of Doctor Strange or Ghost Rider, this time he has focused his malevolent attention on the Avengers. Scarlet Witch discovers that she and her companions have been trapped in a nightmare induced by Nightmare, who tells them the death of the Avengers with a chilling story.

Nightmare

Scarlet Witch, however, realizes the truth and wakes up. Around her, all the Avengers trying to save Vision have been plunged into a deep sleep. Vision, the android Avenger, leads a desperate defense in the Impossible City against the attacks of Myrddin and the Twilight Court, who seek to destroy Kang the Conqueror.

A nightmare like no other.

Two aspects stand out in this chilling story. Firstly, Nightmare recently attempted the same thing against the X-Men, but was defeated by Jean Grey, a powerful psychic. The Avengers might need to consider a similar strategy.

Second, Nightmare unleashes a twisted reality that raises disturbing questions. Is this a dead timeline? An alternative universe? Could this explain the Avengers’ dated costumes? The mention of The Black Priest and his ability to unravel the laws of reality only increases the mystery.

Avengers

Kang the Conqueror’s role in this nightmare is still unclear, but could this all be related to Kang’s warnings about the events of the Tribulation? Also, what role do Myrdden and the Twilight Court play? Is it connected to last year’s Timeless one-shot?

The answer to these terrifying riddles still lies in the pages of Avengers. As the heroes battle Nightmare and his impact on reality, fans are eager to find out if the Avengers can overcome this supernatural threat.