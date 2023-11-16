In a recent comic, Doctor Strange has revealed the dark side of being a magic user in the Marvel Universe.

Some of the most powerful characters we can find in the Marvel Universe, including Doctor Strange, turn out to be nothing more and nothing less than magicians, cosmic beings or individuals with abilities and powers that are seen related in one way or another to magic.

And magic and cosmic powers and/or related to it have made many of the individuals in the Marvel Universe some of the most powerful that exist, and although it is undeniable how supreme magic is in Marvel, a recent comic reveals that, in reality For magical characters, not everything is rosy.

In the recent Marvel comic series titled GODS, Doctor Strange has revealed that As a magic user in the Marvel Universe, the path is extremely lonely, without colleagues, companions, or friends to accompany you, which shows that being a magical individual is not as good as it seems. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post contains spoilers for volume #2 of the GODS comicby Marvel.

Being a magic user means a lonely life, Doctor Strange has revealed

In addition to the fact that, as has been shown on several occasions, magic in the Marvel Universe can be dangerous, being a user of it It also results in a life without friends, companions, or colleaguesand Doctor Strange has made that clear in the GODS comic.

This comic series shows how an agent of the Natural Order of Things joins one of the magic-themed Powers That Be, with the aim of face an evil wizard known as Cubisk Corewhich attempts to unleash a destructive “Babylon Event.”

In addition to these two characters, Doctor Strangebeing one of the most powerful magic users in the Marvel Universe, has also been one of the main characters in this story, who in the second issue of the comic has revealed that being a magical character has a dark side and it’s not as good as it might seem.

Volume #2 of the GODS comic presents how Dimitri, an agent of the science-based Natural Order of Things, does a mocking comment about Doctor Strange’s “friends”to which the magician responds by saying that The path of a magic user is extremely lonely.further stating that Dimitri is a man of science and of “the Academy”, so he cannot understand this.

Strange continues saying “Magicians have no companions or colleagues. And, of course, we have no friends.”. This, although it may be quite difficult to digest, is a harsh truth regarding magic users and cosmic beings in the Marvel Universe.

It is likely that the reason why magicians and cosmic characters are so lonely is directly related to the fact that, as we have seen on various occasions throughout the stories of the Marvel franchise, Magic can be dangerous if used recklessly..

However, it should be noted that, although Strange emphasizes that as a magician he must lead a solitary life, as the Sorcerer Supreme the magician does not seem to want to change this situationand, considering the seriousness with which he makes his comment, he seems to be fine with not having companions or friends to accompany him on his journeys.

