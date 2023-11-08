The Sorcerer Supreme reveals his least favorite Marvel hero and his reasons are indisputable.

Benedict Cumberbatch interpreta a Doctor Strange en el UCM

Join the conversation

Marvel has always shown Doctor Strange as a calm and calm character. Because he has never belonged to any group for a long time and is a bit on his own, the Supreme Sorcerer He has never had a very high interaction with any particular character. Despite this, the heroes of the Marvel Universe can be counted in the hundreds and it makes sense that at least one exists who is not to the taste of Doctor Strange in the least. The comic Fantastic Four #12 has shown the displeasure that Doctor Strange feels towards one of the members of the 4 Fantastic.

The Sorcerer Supreme reveals his least favorite Marvel hero and his reasons are indisputable

This unique story introduces the reader to an alternative universe where Marvel’s iconic Avengers become imposing dinosaurs. While fighting against Fantastic four in a misunderstanding, the prehistoric counterpart of the Doctor Strange reveals that they have no appreciation for Johnny Stormknown worldwide as the Human Torch.

Doctor Strange is not always an easy character to deal with. This is due to Strange’s occasional arrogance and impulsive nature. However, he often has great respect for his allies who truly deserve it. Following in that wake, Johnny Storm seems to be a hero who regularly gets especially on his nerves. While he participates in a combat with the 4 Fantastic of Tierra-616, Dinosaur Doctor Strange admitted not having a very good relationship with Johnny Storm.

The truth is that Johnny Storm is usually known for being a bit annoying for his teammatesas well as for other heroes who are part of the Marvel Universe. In fact, he is even more impulsive than the Doctor Strange. He has already been seen on many occasions rushing towards danger looking for a little adrenaline even if that puts others at risk.

The Human Torch She is also very bad at managing social relationships so she can be a very difficult teammate to handle, even for the Fantastic Four. On the other hand, Doctor Strange is very serious and methodical, which makes his dislike for Johnny Storm is not only believable but also understandable.

Despite getting along badly, Doctor Strange He doesn’t hate her enough Human Torch to want to eliminate it from the face of the Earth. He Supreme Sorcerer still has no qualms about hurt him a little with his own powers, and you might even enjoy doing it as long as it doesn’t seriously injure you. It is no longer a secret that Doctor Strange He doesn’t like the Fantastic Four’s Human Torch, but when danger arises, he will save his fellow hero even if he disagrees with him.

Join the conversation