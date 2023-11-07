Among the flames and spells, discover who Doctor Strange can’t stand

In the depths of the Marvel multiverse, where heroes rub shoulders with dinosaurs and battles are as frequent as disagreements, a supreme wizard has confessed, almost reluctantly, his secret dislike. He is neither a villain nor a cosmic entity that arouses his disdain, but rather a fellow adventurer whose flame is as fiery as his impulsive temperament.

The allure and chaos of the Human Torch

Johnny Storm, better known as Human Torch, is a hero who leaves no one indifferent. His figure is silhouetted against the city sky, an icon of bravery… and of youthful impulses that often lead to the exasperation of his companions. Known for his cheeky humor and tendency to plunge into danger without a second thought, Johnny has not only lit fires but also the spirits of some of Marvel’s most stable characters, including Doctor Strange himself.

In the latest issue of Fantastic Four, a Doctor Strange from another dimension—one with scales and claws instead of capes and spells—reveals his annoyance with our impetuous Human Torch. “Even though Johnny has been annoying before, I don’t want to kill him,” the magician says. “But I do plan to absorb his flame and return it to him transformed into pure energy.” This exchange reflects not only a rivalry but also a grudging respect, an admission that even among heroes, friction is a spark that can ignite the flame of camaraderie or discord.

Not so fantastic team

The pages of this adventure draw a Johnny Storm who is as defiant in his personal relationships as he is when facing villains. His youthful and mocking attitude contrasts with the seriousness and dedication of Doctor Strange, whose patience is tested by Storm’s youthful ardor. The relationship between the two is a dance between respect for shared heroism and the constant friction born of opposite personalities.

However, when danger lurks and the flames threaten to consume everything, it is the magician who comes to the aid of the young man of the Human Torch. It is a testament that, regardless of personal feelings, the courage and duty of a hero transcend trivial rivalries.

The spark of a magical disagreement

In it Marvel universe fabricthe dynamics between heroes are as complex as their powers. Doctor Strangea pillar of magic and wisdom, finds his patience tested by impetus and Johnny Storm’s recklessness. This clash of temperaments is a mirror of the eternal game between experience and youth, between calculation and impulse.

Strange’s story is one of learning and mastery, from a fallen surgeon to a supreme sorcerer. His journey from loss to finding his place as a guardian of mystical realities contrasts with the fiery career of Storm, whose flame was born from adventure and has known no other path. This dichotomy not only enriches Marvel’s narrative, but also highlights humanity within their heroes: even those with godlike powers face human dilemmas, such as frustration and antipathy.

Fiery ending

It’s true that Doctor Strange and the Human Torch have shared more than one disagreement, but at the heart of the multiverse, where heroes rise above their differences, both understand that the alliance between sorcerers and llamas is essential to maintain balance. This episode leaves us with an inescapable truth: even in the vast and varied Marvel universe, heroes also have their preferences, and some flames, no matter how bright, simply cannot be extinguished.